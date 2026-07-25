/Why Indian athletes are eating sushi, ramen and udon before the 2026 Asian Games

Indian athletes preparing for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya are being introduced to Japanese cuisine well before they travel to the host nation. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Southern Centre in Bengaluru has incorporated traditional Japanese dishes into its daily meal plan to help athletes gradually adapt to the food they are likely to encounter during the Games. The initiative is designed to reduce the risk of dietary discomfort and energy loss during competition, challenges Indian athletes have experienced at previous international events.

The revamped menu includes dishes such as Avocado and Cucumber Uramaki, Charred Hamachi, Shoyu Chicken Broth, Udon Noodles and traditional Japanese rolls, creating an izakaya-style dining experience. The move follows lessons learned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paris 2024 Games, where several Indian athletes struggled to adapt to local cuisine. During the Paris Paralympics, support staff even shipped 1,800 energy bars overseas to help athletes meet their daily nutritional requirements.

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"The primary objective is to make sure our athletes do not face difficulty with food in Japan or have their performance suffer because of a sudden change in diet," said V Jeyaraj, Executive Chef at SAI NSSC. Jeyaraj, who has previously worked with the military and luxury international kitchens, said the culinary team is striving to recreate nearly 90% of the food profile athletes are expected to find in the Games Village.

To ensure a smooth transition, SAI has adopted a phased approach instead of introducing a completely new diet overnight. The process began with Japanese desserts and rolls during high tea sessions, allowing athletes to become familiar with new flavours. It was then expanded to include appetizers before regular meals, followed by full-fledged Japanese main courses, including dedicated sushi, sashimi and ramen counters.