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IPL 2026 updated points table: MI rise to seventh, GT remain sixth

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 14:02 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 14:02 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: MI rise to seventh, GT remain sixth

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table after Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 99 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing run on Monday (Apr 20) with a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The turnaround was powered by Tilak Varma, who struck his maiden Indian Premier League century, an explosive 101 off just 45 deliveries, guiding MI to 199/5. The bowlers then sealed the win convincingly, bowling GT out for 100 in 15.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone by dismissing Sai Sudharsan off the very first ball, triggering a collapse.

This result lifted Mumbai three spots to seventh in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings. They now have four points from six games, placing them ahead of Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate, despite all three teams having similar points tallies. Meanwhile, Gujarat remain sixth with six points from six matches.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs GT

PTeamMWLNRPTSNRR
1.Punjab Kings6501111.420
2.Royal Challengers Bengaluru642081.171
3.Rajasthan Royals642080.599
4.Sunrisers Hyderabad633060.566
5.Delhi Capitals532060.310
6.Gujarat Titans63306-0.821
7.Mumbai Indians624040.067
8.Chennai Super Kings62404-0.780
9.Lucknow Super Giants62404-1.173
10.Kolkata Knight Riders71513-0.87

In the race for the Orange Cap, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead with 283 runs in six innings. Close behind is GT captain Shubman Gill, who has accumulated 265 runs from five matches. Virat Kohli sits third with 247 runs, followed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (246) and Rajat Patidar (230).

On the bowling side, Anshul Kamboj of CSK tops the Purple Cap chart with 13 wickets in six games. Prasidh Krishna is second with 12 scalps, while GT’s Kagiso Rabada moved up to sixth after a three-wicket effort, taking his tally to 10 for the season.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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