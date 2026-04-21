/IPL 2026 updated points table: MI rise to seventh, GT remain sixth

Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing run on Monday (Apr 20) with a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The turnaround was powered by Tilak Varma, who struck his maiden Indian Premier League century, an explosive 101 off just 45 deliveries, guiding MI to 199/5. The bowlers then sealed the win convincingly, bowling GT out for 100 in 15.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone by dismissing Sai Sudharsan off the very first ball, triggering a collapse.

This result lifted Mumbai three spots to seventh in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings. They now have four points from six games, placing them ahead of Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders on net run rate, despite all three teams having similar points tallies. Meanwhile, Gujarat remain sixth with six points from six matches.

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IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs GT

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1. Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 11 1.420 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 8 1.171 3. Rajasthan Royals 6 4 2 0 8 0.599 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 0 6 0.566 5. Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 0 6 0.310 6. Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7. Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 0.067 8. Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 9. Lucknow Super Giants 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 10. Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 3 -0.87

In the race for the Orange Cap, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead with 283 runs in six innings. Close behind is GT captain Shubman Gill, who has accumulated 265 runs from five matches. Virat Kohli sits third with 247 runs, followed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (246) and Rajat Patidar (230).