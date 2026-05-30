/IPL 2026: Shubman Gill shares a special family moment after GT’s win - WATCH

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill shared a special celebration with his parents after leading his side to a memorable seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026. The skipper produced a match-winning century, scoring 104 from just 53 deliveries, as Gujarat successfully chased down 215 runs in the penultimate over, the highest successful run chase in IPL playoff history.

The post-match celebrations became even more special when Gill’s father, Lakhwinder Singh, broke into a celebratory dance. Although Gill initially appeared shy, he soon joined in, sharing smiles, dancing alongside his parents and posing for photographs.

Watch the video below

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Gill has been one of the standout performers of IPL 2026, accumulating 722 runs in 15 innings at an impressive strike rate of 163.72 and his remarkable consistency has placed him second in the race for the Orange Cap.