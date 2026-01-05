/IPL 2026: Former KKR player suggests THIS player as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement

The release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has triggered a major shake-up in Kolkata Knight Riders’ plans ahead of IPL 2026, leaving the franchise facing an unexpected challenge. KKR released the left-arm fast bowler after receiving instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), just weeks after securing his services at the IPL auction. Mustafizur was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore, significantly higher than his base price of Rs 2 crore, following a bidding war involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

His signing was seen as a key addition to KKR’s pace attack for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin on March 26. The BCCI later stated that Kolkata Knight Riders would be permitted to name a replacement player if required. The decision came amid rising tensions involving Bangladesh cricket, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement seeking the relocation of their international fixtures from India over safety concerns. The broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh was also halted during the developments.

With Mustafizur no longer part of the squad, KKR now face a pressing task of identifying a suitable replacement who can fill the void left by the experienced left-arm pacer. Finding a like-for-like option at this stage of the cycle is not straightforward, especially given the balance required in overseas selections.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Shreevats Goswami has weighed in with a suggestion. In a post on social media platform X, Goswami advised KKR to consider South African pacer Duan Jansen as a replacement option. “Duan Jansen isn’t a bad replacement option for KKR. Like for like and also can definitely bat better,” Goswami wrote while tagging the franchise.

Duan Jansen, the younger brother of South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen, is a left-arm fast bowler and has been in strong form for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 League. Known for extracting bounce and contributing useful runs down the order, Jansen offers a similar bowling profile and adds depth with the bat.