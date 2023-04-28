IPL 2023: 'Watching MS Dhoni sit there when they need sixes...' - Ex-Aus pacer reacts to CSK's loss vs RR

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the IPL 2023 edition on Thursday (April 27). The four-time winners' three-match winning streak came to an end as they lost to Sanju Samson's RR by 32 runs in a high-scoring clash at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. RR opted to bat first and rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77, Dhruv Jurel's quickfire 34 (15) and Devdutt Padikkal's 27* (13) to post 202 for 5. In reply, Chennai only managed 170 for 6 to lose by a convincing margin.

To the dismay of several Dhoni fans in the stadium, the CSK captain didn't come out to bat during his side's steep run-chase. Usually batting at No. 8 this season, the 41-year-old was expected to come out in the middle when CSK were reduced to 124 for 5 in 14.5 overs. While Shivam Dube (who top-scored with a 33-ball 52) kept Chennai in the hunt, Ravindra Jadeja and he couldn't find the ropes during the end overs as the required run-rate went past 15. Had Dhoni been there, he may have got CSK closer to the target -- as he did during the earlier face-off between both sides this season -- but the captain remained at the dugout in his side's chase.

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait reacted to CSK's loss and Dhoni not coming out to bat. "Watching MS (Dhoni) sit on the boundaries when they need sixes... I was like, 'can someone get out?'" Tait said after the game on ESPNCricinfo.

India's former wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta also echoed Tait's sentiments and said, “There's this fear factor when MS is batting. No matter whether he's (on) 40 or 50, no matter how good a bowler you are, you'd still be thinking, 'it's MS who's batting there'."

He added, "It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing the edges kept going for boundaries. They got par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs."