IPL 2023 mini-auction: All-rounders Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green in highest bid category

The list of all the players who have registered their names for the IPL 2023 mini-auction is out. The auction that is set to take place in Kochi on December 23rd will see a total of 991 players going under the hammer including 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 players from associate nations. Out of those, players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and even Kane Williamson are in the highest bid category – that is 2 crores (base price). Other notable names in the 2-crore category are Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Rilee Rossouw, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Big names like Pat Cummins, who got picked by KKR this season, alongside his teammate Mitchell Starc, opted to pull out of the mini-auction. With the IPL Player Registration now getting closed on November 30th, no more players will be eligible to put their names forward.

For the mini IPL auction this year, as per a BCCI release, the players have been divided into different categories -

Capped Indian players (19)

Capped international players (166)

Players from Associate nations (20)

Uncapped Indian players who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91)

Uncapped International players who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3)

Uncapped Indian players (604)

Uncapped International players (88)

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, no Indian player has registered his name in the 2-crore and 1.5-crore category list. While in the 1-crore category, we can find three Indian names Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, and Mayank Agarwal. Jaydev Unadkat, who has been among the highest-paid players in IPL auction history, is in the 75-lakh category with Ishant Sharma, whereas, Ajinkya Rahane has kept his base price at 50 lakhs.

Here is the list of players in the 2-crore, 1.5-crore, and 1-crore categories –

2-crore category list - Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.

1.5-crore category list - Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford