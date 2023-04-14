IPL 2023, Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match preview and result prediction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is producing thrilling contests with each passing day. After Gujarat Titans (GT) won a tense chase versus hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday (April 13), the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be in action as they play host to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday (April 14).

Both KKR and SRH are coming into this fixture on the back of impressive wins. While KKR pulled off a hiest to beat Gujarat Titans, chasing 29 off the last six balls in Ahmedabad, SRH finally managed to open their account with a home victory over Punjab. KKR will depend on their spinners but need more from their batters. Similarly, SRH have one of the most balanced squads but need to take the pressure off Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi with the bat. Will Harry Brooks finally get going? Will Andre Russell put on a show? Only time will tell...

KKR vs SRH, match preview and result prediction: The one game so far at the Eden displayed that the pitch has something for everyone. It was a high-scoring match, courtesy of Shardul Thakur's blitz, before Kolkata's spin trio -- Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma -- bundled out the RCB for 123 in their pursuit of 205. Expect another high-scoring contest with enough pace on the surface especially in the first half and spinners coming into the picture later in the game as well. It will all boil down to SRH batters versus KKR spinners. Certainly, Kolkata have the edge -- who have two wins and a loss contrary to SRH's solitary victory and two defeats -- and will start as favourites.