IPL 2023: Dhoni frustrated with middle-order batting approach after RR pull off first Chepauk win in 15 years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was left frustrated after his team failed to pick the two points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 12. According to Dhoni, the lack of strike rotation in the middle overs by the middle order was one of the primary reasons for his team’s three-run defeat. The win was RR’s first in Chennai in 15 years while they also reached the top of the table in the IPL standings.

"I think [we lost it] in the middle [overs while batting], we needed a bit more strike rotation," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni also highlighted the use of spinners by Sanju Samson as he felt the pitch had not much help. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal both scalped two wickets each putting CSK on the back foot in the middle overs, which proved to be the difference-maker in the death overs.

"I don't think there was a lot [of help] for the spinners. Yes, they have experienced spinners, so they bowled very well. They were bowling the right length, but I felt in that period you have [we had] too many dot balls.

"If the wicket is slow, if it's stopping and turning, then I can understand, but with the set batsman and the new batsman going in, I don't think it was that difficult. So I think the ownership needs to come from the batsmen."

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Sandeep Sharma held his nerves in yet another last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Needing 21 runs to win from the final over, MS Dhoni playing in his 200th match as a CSK’s skipper failed to take his team home despite playing a cameo inning of 32 runs off 17 deliveries.

MS Dhoni almost guides CSK to win

Asked to chase 176 runs, CSK made a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) was dismissed early in the innings, but then useful knocks from Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Devon Conway (50) saw CSK mount a good chase. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin quickly turned the contest on its head as they scalped two wickets each.

Playing catch-up CSK lost way in the middle with quick wickets of Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. In the end, it was Sandeep Sharma who held his nerves against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (25 unbeaten) to register RR’s first win in Chennai in 15 years.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE