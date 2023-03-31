IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement ahead of season opener
The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the TATA IPL 2023. 20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket.
Porel also notched half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. The Delhi Capitals will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.