IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement ahead of season opener

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the TATA IPL 2023. 20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket.