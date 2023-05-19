IPL 2023: Chris Gayle comes up with special praise for Virat after 6th ton, says 'I was lonely and bored'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener and star man Chris Gayle was full of praise for Virat Kohli after he scored his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Thursday, May 18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Virat scored a quick-fire hundred that saw him go level with the former West Indies for most hundreds and helped his team register an important win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their playoff berth in their own hands. 6️⃣th hundred for the King in the IPL and it’s come in an all important chase! 🥹



Only RCB Hall of Famer, Chris Gayle, has as many hundreds 🤌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #SRHvRCB @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lIVWX0YsJD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 18, 2023 × Gayle praises Virat "Welcome young man and welcome to the highest century makers club. I was bored. I was lonely and bored. I was like 'I need some company at the top'. Now I have got it and we can have a talk now, Virat." Gayle told JioCinema on Friday.

Players with most hundreds in IPL history

Virat Kohli – 6

Chris Gayle – 6

Jos Buttler – 5

KL Rahul – 4

Shane Watson – 4

Sanju Samson – 3

AB de Villiers – 3

The ton on Thursday was Virat’s sixth and will need one more to break the record of the former star who exploded onto the scene in the red of RCB. The ton was also Virat’s first in four years in the IPL, having last registered the triple-figure in the IPL in 2019. The season has already been a special one for the former RCB captain, having earlier completed 7000 runs in the competition.

Virat’s explosive innings consisted of 12 fours and 4 sixes and was striking at 159 in the match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: 'No point paying...': Gavaskar slams injured Jofra Archer, says 'what has he given MI in return?' RCB keep playoff fate in own hands The win saw RCB go fourth in the standings and were at their fluent best as they chased 188 with four balls to spare. As things stand, they have 14 points from 13 matches and need a win to guarantee a place in the top four to make the playoffs. However, a defeat for them coupled with wins for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will see them face elimination from the competition.

RCB will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday in the final league game at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The contest could be a do-or-die one for the hosts if Mumbai win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Punjab Kings on Friday.

