IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra makes BOLD prediction for THIS star ahead of GT vs LSG, says 'We might see him play'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face a tough prospect to make the playoff race after skipper KL Rahul was ruled out for the rest of the season from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Rahul’s injury could come as a blessing in disguise for South African star Quinton de Kock, who could be back in the Playing XI. According to Chopra, LSG might use the Protea as an option in the clash against Gujarat Titans to fill the void left by Rahul.

"KL Rahul is not there. I feel an amazing team will be fielded here. It is a day game and it might be a red-soil pitch, so they might want to play Mark Wood. We might see Quinton de Kock playing,” Chopra said while he spoke on his Youtube channel.

De Kock was an integral member of the LSG team in the 2022 season that saw them make the playoffs before bowing out against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator clash in Kolkata. De Kock amassed 508 runs in the 2022 edition which consisted of a hundred and three fifties with a best of unbeaten 140.

“I feel you should play Quinton de Kock and make your batting stronger because other than Ayush Badoni, the might has not been seen in Indian batting till now. Karun Nair has come in this team but the batting is weak. Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have done well whenever they have gone away from home but there is no KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda hasn't fired yet,” said Chopra.

This season De Kock has found it hard to make the Playing XI after the rise of Caribbean star Kyle Mayers, who has been in excellent touch. So far in 10 matches he has scored 311 runs with a best of 73-run knock and includes four fifties. However, with Rahul out, the team management might fancy using De Kock as a proven opening batter option when they take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

