IPL 2022: No information received of any alleged terror threats, says Mumbai Police

IANS
Mumbai, India Published: Mar 24, 2022, 05:11 PM(IST)

Heavy security outside Wankhede Stadium. Photograph:( IANS )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that no intelligence inputs or information have been received of any alleged terror threats to the upcoming IPL-2022 cricket matches scheduled in the city from March 26.

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that no intelligence inputs or information have been received of any alleged terror threats to the upcoming IPL-2022 cricket matches scheduled in the city from March 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Latkar denied reports in some sections of media, that terror groups have carried out recce of the venues of the IPL matches or the hotels where the players are staying, posing grave risks to the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: KKR's Mohammad Nabi just four runs away from impressive feat

"We have made adequate security arrangements at the Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and the route between the two spots (around 1.5 km)," said DCP Latkar.

Certain media reports earlier in the day claimed that terror groups have conducted a recce of the hotel, the stadium and the route with plans to strike, but the Mumbai Police has officially clarified the status and ruled out such a possibility.
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 24, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022
WI
 VS
ENG
4/0
(3.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 24, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
268
(116.4 ov)
73/0
(27.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
391
(133.3 ov)
227/3 dec
(60.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 23, 2022 | 3rd ODI
Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SA
(37.0 ov) 154
VS
BAN
156/1 (26.3 ov)
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 22, 2022 | Match 6
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
PNG
(50.0 ov) 173/8
VS
NEP
174/3 (37.0 ov)
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App