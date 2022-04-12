IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad; toss-up between Lucknow, Kolkata for playoffs venues - Report

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 12, 2022, 05:00 PM(IST)

Ahmedabad to host IPL 2022 final; playoffs in Lucknow or Kolkata: Sources (Photo IPL/BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

IPL 2022: It is to be noted that an official call on the matter is yet to be taken by the BCCI as well as the IPL Governing Council.

The IPL 2022 edition is not even halfway through but it has given cricket fans plenty to cheer for courtesy of many twists and turns, last-over finishes, low as well as high-scoring thrillers among the ten franchises. While Maharashtra is hosting the league stage, it is reported that the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad is set to host the season finale. Meanwhile, the playoffs venues will be Lucknow or Kolkata.

"IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Discussions are on to decide the hosts for play-offs with a divide between Lucknow and Kolkata as options. BCCI to decide soon between the two cities. While one section believes it should be Lucknow for being the new entrant, others believe Kolkata should also get important matches," a source told Times Now. Nonetheless, it is to be noted that an official call on the matter is yet to be taken by the BCCI as well as the IPL Governing Council.

So far, the season has lived upto expectations. The biggest surprise has been two of the most successful franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are yet to open their respective accounts in the tournament whereas Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) form the top three in the points table. Meanwhile, the two new teams such as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have also started well to be a part of the top five after match 21.

It will be interesting to see which four sides make it to the playoffs and further progresses ahead to play the summit clash.

