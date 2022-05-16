IPL 2022: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly names two uncapped Indian players who impressed him the most

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 16, 2022, 07:46 PM(IST)

Sourav Ganguly. Photograph:( IANS )

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also shared his thoughts on the young players who have been very impressive and named two uncapped Indian pacers who have won him with their performances in IPL 2022.

The IPL 2022 edition has been a huge hit so far. Like every other season, there have been a plethora of young and uncapped players who have excelled in their respective departments and done well for their teams. On the other hand, many veteran and out-of-favour players have also made a mark.

Among the young talents, the likes of Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Ayush Badoni, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, etc. have done well. Thus, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also shared his thoughts on the young players who have been very impressive and named two uncapped Indian pacers who have won him with their performances. In this regard, he named Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Umran and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Kuldeep Sen.

"How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors,” said Ganguly while speaking to Mid Day.

Thrilled to see the dominance of bowlers in this season, Ganguly further added, “I’m very happy to see the dominance of the bowlers. The wickets in Mumbai and Pune are very good and they are extracting good bounce. The spinners are bowling well besides the speed merchants."

