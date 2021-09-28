IPL 2021: Sunil Narine stars as KKR beat DC by 3 wickets, consolidate spot in top 4

New Delhi, India Published: Sep 28, 2021, 07:28 PM(IST)

Narine played a blistering knock of 75 runs in 36 balls which included nine boundaries and four sixes. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

In IPL 2021's 41st match, Sunil Narine helped Kolkata Knight Riders in beating Delhi Capitals by three wickets at Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match, enhancing their chances of making the Play-offs stage, here on Tuesday. Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs. Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR.

Nitish Rana led the chase with a short but an impactful innings of 36 runs after set batsman Shubhman Gill departed for 30. Sunil Narine made a quick 21 off 10 balls.

Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 130 for 7 in 18.2 overs. (N Rana 36 not out, S Gill 30; A Khan 3/13).

