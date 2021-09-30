IPL 2021: 'Still not convinced about his batting' - Sanjay Manjrekar takes a dig at CSK star Ravindra Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has once again taken a shot at Ravindra Jadeja's batting abilities. For the unversed, Jadeja has been in top form in the IPL 2021 edition, in the UAE, with the bat and has done decently with the ball as well. However, Manjrekar feels Jadeja has got the runs mainly versus the medium-pacers.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar pointed out, "I am still not convinced about Jadeja's batting, especially the role CSK has given him. If he gets the same role in every match, will he be able to continue with his performances against the quality pace bowlers or not? Because so far, he has pounced on bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen whether he will be as attacking as well against the quick pacers who try to attack him."

Manjrekar's comments came after Jadeja's finishing skills took CSK home in a thrilling 172-run-chase versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Sunday (September 26), courtesy his 8-ball 22, studded with two fours and equal number of sixes. However, Manjrekar feels Jadeja got it easy by targetting medium pacer Prasidh Krishna. Even in the first leg, Jadeja had gone bonkers versus Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) in-form pacer Harshal Patel; smashing him for 37 runs in a single over (including a no-ball).

In IPL 2021, Jadeja has 179 runs at an incredible average of 59.66 and a strike-rate of 146.72. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has also claimed 7 wickets at an economy of 6.74. It will be interesting to see if Jadeja responds to Manjrekar's comments, like he did during the 2019 ODI World Cup.