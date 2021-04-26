IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined for slow over rate

Virat Kohli's group endured their first loss in IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings recently. Subsequent to losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore were given a target of 191 runs. While chasing, they could score just 122 runs in their 20 overs as they lost by 69 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 12 lakh as his team maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli has gotten away from a ban since it was his team's first offense. As per the new guidelines of IPL, if a team can't finish an innings in an hour and a half, the officials will fine the captain.

The first offense will draw a punishment of 12 lakh, and a similar will increment to 24 lakh for the subsequent offense.

If the neglects to keep up the needed throughout rate the third time, the captain will get a 30 lakh ban and a one-match ban. Earlier in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma have been fined 12 lakh each for their team's slow over-rate.