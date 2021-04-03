IPL 2021- Delhi Capitals' star batsman Steve Smith arrives in Mumbai

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday joined his new franchise Delhi Capitals and will go through a seven-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League.

Former Rajasthan Royals skipper joined the Delhi Capitals after they bought him for 2.2 crore rupees in this year's IPL auctions in February.

The franchise took to Twitter and shared the image of the star batsman and the Gateway of India in one frame and wrote: "2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49".

Smith and his Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis will hardly get any time to train before their team's first match in the cash-rich T20 league on April 10. The team led by Rishabh Pant will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Smith's 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting is the head coach of the team.

However, the franchise has had couple of setbacks before the league kicked off. Their star captain Shreyas Iyer has been injured and is feared will miss the complete season. Their star-allrounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the league.