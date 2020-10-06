IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav's splendid batting helps MI beat RR by 57 runs

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 06, 2020, 10.52 PM(IST)

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live scores and updates: Suryakumar's brave innings powers Mumbai to 193 Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Mumbai Indians' were great with both bat and ball, and with this victory, they go on the top of the points table, whereas, Rajasthan Royals slipped to the sixth position. 

Mumbai Indians win a massive victory against Rajasthan Royals by thrashing them by by 57 runs in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. 

Mumbai Indians were dominant right after the toss. They had a great start with the bat with Rohit Sharma and de Kock dispatching the ball to the boundaries. Despite losing the openers, Suryakumar Yadav went on to smash the ball across the boundaries. Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya were out on cheap. Suryakumar and Hardik's partnership landed a fatal blow to Rajasthan bowlers. Yadav's 79 runs off balls powered Mumbai to 193 by the end of innings. 

Rajasthan was off to a terrible start. Rajasthan lost their inform three batsmen (Jaiswal, Smith and Samson) in the first three overs. Buttler tried to revive the innings but failed after he got out to Pattinson. Buttler scored the most for the Rajasthan Royals. He smashed 70 runs off 44 balls. Mumbai's wonderful bowling restricted RR to  136 runs. Bumrah scalped four wickets, and Boult picked up two. 

Oct 06, 2020 | Match 20
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(20.0 ov) 193/4
VS
RR
136 (18.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 05, 2020 | Match 19
Indian Premier League, 2020
RCB
(20.0 ov) 137/9
VS
DC
196/4 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs
Full Scorecard →