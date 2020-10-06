IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma nears many incredible records as he faces Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of forms in this years Indian Premier League. Mumbai has played five matches so far in which Sharma scored two half-centuries. However, Rohit nears a new record and if he scores another half-century this season the history will be re-written.

Rohit Sharma currently is tied at the top with Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina in the list of Indian players with most fifties in IPL. Both the batsmen have smashed 38-fifties in IPL. As Suresh Raina pulled out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons which give Rohit Sharma a chance to take over the Chennai player.

The Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals tonight and could be a perfect chance for Rohit Sharma make history.

If he smashes a half-century tonight, he will remain at the second position in the overall list of batsmen with most fifties. He stands behind SRH skipper David Warner, who has 45 fifties in IPL.

Sharma will surpass Raina in one more record tonight. MI skipper will become the second player in the list of players with most matches played in the IPL. While Raina has played 193 games in IPL, the right-handed batsman will be playing his 194th. Overall, he would be 2nd player in the list, only behind CSK captain MS Dhoni, who has played 195 matches.