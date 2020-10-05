IPL 2020: Rabada and Stoinis shine as DC beat RCB by 59 runs

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bowl first, but the decision backfired after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got Delhi off to a very good start. Shaw kept smashing the ball across the fence before Siraj got him out. Dhawan and Iyer followed Shaw into the pavilion. However, the partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant powered the Delhi to 196 with a loss of four wickets. Marcus Stoinis' 53 off 26 runs was the best individual score for DC tonight.

Royal Challengers were off to a sticky start after they lost their in-form batsman Devdutt Padikkal in the second over itself. Finch was dropped three times by the Delhi Capitals, but his luck ran out in the third over. AB de Villiers was out cheap, the South African scored just 9 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali held on to keep RCB in the chase. But Moeen got out in the 11th over to Axar Patel. RCB lost all hope after skipper Virat Kohli departed after scoring 43 runs off 39 balls. RCB crumbled under pressure after Kohli's dismissal.

Rabada scalped four wickets for DC and was adjudged the man of the match.

With this victory, Delhi Capitals go on top of the IPL 2020 points table with four wins and one loss.