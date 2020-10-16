IPL 2020: All-round performance by Rohit and Co. help MI thrash KKR by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

KKR won the toss and chose to bat. But the decision did not go as planned as they were reduced to 42/4 in the eighth over. Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik fell cheap, putting the team in jeopardy. Russell came in tried hitting ball across the fence but got out while doing it. However, the 87-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins kept KKR in the game. This partnership powered KKR to 148 runs by the end of 20 overs. Pat Cummins scored the most of the runs (53 runs off 36 balls) for KKR and also notched up his maiden half-century in T20 cricket.

Mumbai's Rahul Chahar was the most successful bowler for Mumbai Indians. He conceded just 18 runs and scalped back-to-back wickets for Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were off to a flyer and gave the perfect start to Mumbai. 94-run partnership by the opening pair gave a fatal blow to KKR. It was difficult for Kolkata to recover after the partnership. Quinton de Kock was an aggressor and scored the most runs (78 runs off 44 balls) for Mumbai Indians. He smashed a quick fifty to keep MI on top of the game. They managed to end this match with 3 overs remaining.

This win helps Mumbai go back on the top of the points table and still look dominating. This is a second consecutive loss for KKR and that too a crushing one, but they still are on the fourth position.