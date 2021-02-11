Inspire Institute of Sport athletes set 4 national records at Junior Nationals

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 11, 2021, 03.51 PM(IST)

(Photo Caption: L-R Bala Chaitanya (Assistant Coach), Sharvari Parulekar, Pavana Nagraj, Jeswin Aldrin, Unnathi Aiyappa, Antony Yaich (Head Coach), Darshan Shaktivel, Praveen Chithravel, Pranjali Patil, Sonu Yadav, Yashwanth Kumar, Shibin Chandra (Massage Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Unnathi Aiyappa set two national records in the Girls U -16 (80m Hurdles/300m) category as Inspire Institute of Sport’s 10-member team bagged a rich haul of medals (7 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze) at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships in Guwahati.
 

Pavana Nagraj (U-16, High Jump) and Yashwanth Kumar (U-20, 110m Hurdles) rewrote the national record books en route to gold medal winning performances. They both were also named the Best Athletes in their respective age groups at the event.

The experienced trio of Jeswin Aldrin (U-20, Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (U-20, Triple Jump) and Rohit Yadav (U-20, Javelin Throw) also picked up gold medals in their respective events.

IIS Head Coach for Track & Field Antony Yaich welcomed the opportunity for the athletes to compete after the Covid-19 pandemic had enforced a lengthy break from competition. “This was a very important meet for the group since this was the first time in over a year that they could compete against the best in India,” Yaich said.

“I’m happy because it was a good opening for our athletes and some of the performances were really top level. As they compete more, I’m expecting them all to do better in subsequent meets and improve on their current bests.”

Completing IIS’s glowing medal tally in Assam was Darshan Shaktivel, who took home a silver in the U-18 Long Jump and Sharvari Parulekar won bronze in the U-20 Triple Jump event.

RESULTS OF IIS ATHLETES

NAME CATEGORY EVENT MEDAL TIME/DISTANCE
Pavana Nagraj U-16 High Jump Gold 1.73m (NR)
Unnathi Aiyappa U-16 80m Hurdles Gold 11.50s (NR)
300m Gold 40.11s (NR)
Yashwanth Kumar U-20 110m Hurdles Gold 13.92s (NR)
Jeswin Aldrin U-20 Long Jump Gold 7.47m
Praveen Chithravel U-20 Triple Jump Gold 15.82m
Rohit Yadav U-20 Javelin Throw Gold 77.86m
Darshan Shaktivel U-18 Long Jump Silver 7.01m
Sharvari Parulekar U-20 Triple Jump Bronze 12.17m
