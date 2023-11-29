Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, confirms owner

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is set to undergo thumb surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, team owner Jim Irsay confirmed the development on ESPN. The owner stated that the Colts hoped Taylor would miss at most two to three weeks. The star player rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday, and played the entire game.

Taylor has had an eventful season so far. The 24-year-old started with his very public contract standoff. That was followed by an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the first four games. However, his performances have remained impressive ever since he inked a three-year, $42 million extension in October and returned to the lineup. Nonetheless, the youngster's workload has increased considerably in recent weeks. It is to be noted that Taylor has an astonishing 414 yards on 100 carries since his comeback. Thus, an increase in workload has resulted in his injury, which can jolt Colts' plans going ahead.