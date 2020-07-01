Indian Premier League could be entirely held in Mumbai: Reports

While the BCCI is trying its best to hold the Indian Premier League this year, one of the major stakeholders of the league has suggested that IPL must entirely be held in Mumbai, as per a PTI report.

Also read: MS Dhoni named captain as AB de Villiers picks his all-time IPL XI

This year's IPL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the BCCI was planning to host the league during the September-October window, however, ICC is yet to announce T20 World Cup's future.

“It’s at a very preliminary stage but if IPL happens in India and by October, the situation is under control in Mumbai, there are four top-class floodlit grounds available in Mumbai. The logistics for BCCI, broadcasters, maintaining a bio-bubble, everything could be managed smoothly,” another BCCI official told PTI.

Mumbai currently is the worst-hit city in India in terms of coronavirus pandemic with over 31,000 cases. “Everything depends on Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. But if there are no spectators allowed and a bio-bubble is created, then Mumbai won’t be a bad option,” the official said.