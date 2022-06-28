Indian hockey player Birendra Lakra faces serious allegations in friend’s death in Odisha

In a shocking development, Birendra Lakra -- India's 32-year-old hockey player -- has found himself in a huge controversy. The Olympian, who had announced his international retirement in September last year before taking it back, has been accused of playing a role in the death of his friend. The allegations were levelled at the former hockey player by the kin of the late 28-year-old man.

For the unversed, the body of the man was found hanging in an apartment in Bhubaneswar early this year, on February 28, shortly after he reached the city from Sundargarh. He was brought dead at a hospital in the state capital.

After his death, the man's father claimed that he suspected the involvement of Birendra and a woman named Manjeet Tete. "He did not give any coherent detail... My son was reportedly found dead in the flat in Infocity area at around 10 am shortly after his arrival there. Only Lakra and the woman named Manjeet Tete were present in the flat... The woman first saw my son hanging and brought him down. This story and the circumstances in which my son was found dead raise serious doubts,” he alleged.

Following the serious allegations imposed on him, Birendra has not shared his response. It will be interesting to see how he reacts in public to the serious charges. The veteran player was part of India's recent success in the just-concluded Asia Cup, where he led the national side to the elusive bronze medal. The defender was also part of India's historic run in Tokyo 2020, where they ended at the third position.