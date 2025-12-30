/Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma becomes highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I history

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma created history on Tuesday (Dec 30) by becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20 International cricket. The milestone came during the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, where Deepti picked up her 152nd wicket in the format. With this achievement, she went past Australia pacer Megan Schutt, who previously held the record with 151 wickets. Known for her accuracy, control and calm under pressure, Deepti has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is over the years. Her latest feat adds another major record to her name and underlines her importance in India’s bowling attack.

Deepti secured the record by trapping Sri Lanka’s Nilakshika Silva leg before wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 28 from her four overs. She reached this mark in her 130th T20I innings, while Schutt had achieved it in slightly fewer innings. Apart from T20Is, Deepti also has 162 wickets in ODIs and 20 in Tests, making her one of India’s most dependable and versatile bowlers.

Radha Yadav is the only other Indian with more than 100 T20I wickets, showing the strength in India’s bowling line-up. Deepti’s all-round abilities, including over 1,100 runs in T20Is, underline why she has been a key figure in the team for years.