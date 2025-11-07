/India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur presents President Droupadi Murmu with signed jersey

The victorious Indian women’s cricket team, fresh off their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win, met India's President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday (November 6). Captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented the President Murmu with a team jersey signed by all players. India lifted their maiden global title in women’s cricket with a dominating 52-run win over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai last Sunday (November 2) — a defining moment in Indian cricket history.

Taking it to X, President Murmu said, “Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are oneTeam—India.”

President Murmu lauded the team’s extraordinary achievement, saying they had “created history” and become “true role models for the younger generation.” She said that the players, hailing from diverse regions and backgrounds, symbolise unity and the spirit of India. A day earlier, on Wednesday (November 5) the champions met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reflecting on their journey, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recalled their 2017 meeting with the Prime Minister as runners-up, expressing pride in returning as world champions. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana praised Modi’s encouragement of women’s empowerment, while Deepti Sharma remembered his earlier words of motivation. The Prime Minister urged the team to lead the “Fit India” movement, inspiring young girls across the nation through fitness, discipline, and perseverance.