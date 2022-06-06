India vs SA, T20Is: 'He'll do very well' - Suresh Raina makes bold prediction for star Indian batter

After the end of IPL 2022, the Indian players are set to return to the 22-yard cricket strip for the upcoming five-match T20I series versus South Africa, at home. The series gets underway on June 09 as KL Rahul-led Team India will look to settle scores with Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, against whom they were whitewashed in the three ODIs in the African nation, early this year.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being rested, all eyes are on some inexperienced and fresh faces in the SA series as the preparations have begun for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Thus, a lot will rely on KL, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar whereas many will have eyes glued on Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, etc.

Ahead of the India-SA T20Is, former Indian all-rounder, Suresh Raina stressed the importance of the series and also made a bold claim on Rahul. "It is extremely important because you will get to see all the players who performed in the IPL. But how they perform for India will matter. The mindset is important if you have to play for India," Raina said on Star Sports.

"When the matches happen, it will be extremely hot, the matches will be played in June. There are a lot of things to look for. Umran Malik, who is a talented bowler, Arshdeep, the way he has bowled, and KL Rahul as a captain. He has impressed a lot but it is now the turn of the Indian team, I feel he will do very well," Raina added.

Rahul has captained India in three ODIs and a Test match in Johannesburg, early this year. However, India are yet to win a game under his leadership. This will be the first time that he will lead India in the shortest format of the game. After taking Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the IPL 2022 playoffs, Rahul will be confident enough to deliver as captain for the Men in Blue as well.

India's T20I squad for South Africa series - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik