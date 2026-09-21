Heavy showers on the eve of Japan’s one-off historic T20I match against India in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, have threatened a similar forecast on match day (Tuesday). Sano International Cricket Ground, designed to seat 5,000 spectators, would have its drainage facilities tested if rain decides to play any spoiler. Meanwhile, India’s training session in the city was cancelled for the same reason.

India Touchdown in Japan

The Indian men’s cricket team landed in Japan on Monday for their first-ever meeting against the hosts in international cricket and also for their Asian Games campaign, starting September 28. Coming off a 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan at home, the defending world champions will aim to retain their Asian Games gold.

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India’s full-strength squad touched down in Tokyo ahead of a one-off T20I against Japan, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah all likely to be part of this contest.

Crediting the BCCI on accepting Japan Cricket Association’s (JCA) offer to play a T20I on their home soil, the Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said, “It's taken a massive effort from a lot of people involved to make it happen. Credit, of course, goes to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting Japan’s proposal. Also, to our leadership team here at the Japan Cricket Association (JCA), and in particular, the CEO.”

Meanwhile, the Indian captain Iyer sounded excited about his contest.

"It is going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us playing Japan for the first time. Looking forward to a great match,” he said on the eve of the match, as the two captains attended the media and got the photoshoot with the trophy done.

WATCH -

Check out the predicted playing XIs of both teams –

India - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah