India sprinter Hima Das tests COVID-19 positive, vows to 'comeback stronger than before'

Ace Indian athlete Hima Das on Wednesday revealed that she has tested COVID-19 positive but is stable in isolation.



The 21-year old reported to the national camp at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala recently and was set to resume her training following an injury picked up at the Inter State Athletics Championships in June. However, she showed signs of mild exhaustion when she reached Patiala.



"I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before," Das tweeted. "A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear masks."

Hima last competed at the Inter-State meet, an Olympic qualifying event, where she picked up a hamstring injury in the 100m heats. As a result, she withdrew from the 100m finals and the 4x100m women`s relay but opted to run the 200m finals.

The sprinter also did not make the cut for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after missing the qualification mark. Hima holds the national record in women`s 400m, women`s 4×100m relay and the 4x400m mixed relay races.