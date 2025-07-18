/'India should look to add..': Rahane's crucial advice to India for Manchester Test

Ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford cricket ground starting Wednesday (Jul 23), veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has shared a strong suggestion to help India level the series. England currently leads 2-1 and a win in Manchester would seal the series for them. To make things worse, history doesn’t favour India here. In nine Tests played at Old Trafford, India are yet to win even once. After pulling off their first-ever win in Birmingham, Shubman Gill’s side now chases another maiden victory in Manchester.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said India needs to focus on getting 20 wickets and for that, he wants an extra bowler in the playing XI. "We all know that Days 4 and 5 get slightly difficult to bat on. It's not easy to score runs. Yes, England bowled well. But I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings. And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler - because you're going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

He backed a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akashdeep Singh and hinted that India might have to leave out one all-rounder to make space for a proper bowler. Talks of all-rounder Nitish Reddy to be dropped from the team have surfaced since the conclusion of the third Test. Kuldeep Yadav could be in line for a return. However, a question arises: should India choose Arshdeep Singh instead of Kuldeep? The pitch and cloud cover may determine who the fourth bowler should be for the visitors.