India is looking very seriously at bidding for 2036 Olympics, reveals Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

On Wednesday (December 28), the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur revealed that India is seriously mulling bidding for the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games. Thakur said that the government will consult with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and churn out a roadmap prior to the IOC session, to be held in Mumbai in 2023.

While the country has never been a host of the Olympics, Sports Minister remains optimistic of the nation to be able to pull it off. "If India is making news in every sector, from manufacturing to services, then why not in the field of sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics," Thakur told the Times of India.

Sports Minister Thakur even mentioned that Gujarat -- comprising of the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the globe -- can be considered as a potential venue for the marquee event. "Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics," he said. "They have the infrastructure. It's also part of the state government's manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat."