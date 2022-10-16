India has great potential in athletics, a champion from the country will come soon: Haile Gebrselassie

New Delhi is hosting legendary athlete Haile Gebrselassie. The Ethiopian won the 10,000m gold in successive Olympics and eight World Championships in his 25-year storied career. The now-retired great distance runner was named the international event ambassador of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon which was held on October 16.

Haile sat down with WION's Eric Njoka on the sidelines of the event, for an exclusive TV interview where he spoke about a range of topics from both on and off the track.

Scouting for Talent

"I know India is famed for cricket, but with its huge population, I'm certain my role as an ambassador I will be able to spot talent that can be emboldened and nurtured. The geography in some parts of this vast nation, like the high altitudes are a great basket of potential." says Gebreselassie.

Haile added that India can become world-class in athletics when the country finds its first role model. "I always think of the Himalayas, the lifestyle and the climb...just think for a moment the strength of those lungs, the sweat and how fast their hearts pump...believe me, a champion from India will happen, just wait."

From the tracks to the office

At 42, Haile announced his retirement from competitive running in 2015. Gebrselassie became a household name in 1993 when, at the age of 20, he won the first of four consecutive world championship titles in the 10,000 metres.

He has broken 61 Ethiopian national records - ranging from 800 metres to the marathon - and set numerous world records including the 5,000m, the fastest 10-mile run, and the longest distance competed in one-hour.

Using the winnings from his athletics career, he set out to create his business empire including cinema, real estate, hotels and buying land for a coffee plantation.

"The transition was not easy... my passion for running is still there, I wake up every morning and do my routine exercise...I believe I am young at heart, I just miss competitive sport. I decided to venture into business so that I can uplift my people and my country, and that is my dream to date. I want to do more".

It's a healthy, peaceful rivalry between Kenya and Ethiopia

Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes have always been considered to have a tiff on the track. However, Haile says the differences are healthy for the sport.

"It's funny that we have fights with some of the countries that neighbor Ethiopia, but never with Kenya... Infact we consider Kenyans to be our friends... But, it's a competition after all, so let the rivalry live on because it is healthy and peaceful." Gebrselassie told Eric with a slight giggle.

One of the greatest rivals during Haile's era was Kenyan athlete Paul Tergat, who ironically enjoys more fame in Ethiopia than Gebrselassie.

"Paul is a great man... He is my friend. Every time we meet, we often laugh while looking at the pictures from yesteryears. That's the bond that I call healthy and should continue. We are all humans and this is just a game".

There will be peace in Tigray 'some day'

A battle for political power, waged between PM Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), turned into a bloody contest, a war which is now spreading through large parts of the country.

TPLF fighters have pushed south into the neighbouring region of Amhara, seizing territory just 220km from the capital Addis Ababa. Foreign embassies have told their citizens to get out of Ethiopia.

For Gebrselaisse however, that feels like a betrayal: "I feel really very sad. The atrocities are in Tigray, but some of these so-called leaders rush to the United Nations and say Ethiopia is a dangerous country. Why? That is very wrong."

Gebrselassie seemed agitated to speak about the topic, but he added "The problem is egoistic leaders, who are hell-bent on winning. The history of Ethiopia began in Tigray, and without that region, you don't see the full picture of Ethiopia. The problem is that the World doesn't know this. We just need to calm down and peace will prevail someday." He takes a long pause, faces down and smiles to show that he wants to move on from that conversation.

IOC, FIFA should 'stop with the discrimination'

The war in Ukraine has had various ramifications even in sports. The International Olympic Committee's decision to ban Russian and Belarussian athletes and teams from international competitions, has been widely criticised.

The IOC said it made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants".

Gebreselassie disagreed with the sporting organisations including FIFA (Federation of International Football Association) for blatantly taking away the rights of athletes and sportspersons.

"I think these organisations are a failure... Just stop it, stop discriminating...It does not matter whether one is Russian or Belarusian...They are there for the sport, don't mix politics with sports, it is dangerous and such a shame".

My Legacy, in my own monument

The Global icon, and a father of four, has run marathons in Tokyo and Dubai, New York and Vienna, competed at the top level for more than two decades, and been one of the sport's great ambassadors.

When asked how he would want to be remembered and his legacy...

Gebrselassie said "Before my time on earth is up, I want to build my own monument in Ethiopia or somewhere in the world... and see it flourish. I want to tell my own story when I'm still alive and touch people's hearts especially the younger generation... and just live Life, that is my driving force".

