India beat Australia 3-2 in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Indian team came from behind on Tuesday to defeat Australia 3-2 loss in their Group B match at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships being held in Santander, Spain. The men`s doubles team of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur lost India`s first tie by 21-12, 21-17 to Ricky Tang and Otto Xing de Zhao.

The 14-year-old world number 5 Unnati Hooda made things even with a comfortable 21-6, 21-9 victory over Sydney Go in the women`s singles match, according to Olympics.com. In the third match which stretched to three sets, India`s Bharat Raghav lost to Jack Yu by 19-21, 21-16, 15-21.

India levelled again in the women`s doubles as Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag defeated Dania Nugroho and Catrina Chia-Yu Tan by 21-8, 21-8. The Indian mixed pair of Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Naryanan completed a 21-12, 21-16 win over Otto Xing de Zhao and Yuelin Zhang to give India a match-winning 3-2 lead. India is now in the second position in Group B with two points from three matches. It had earlier defeated Iceland by 5-0 before it lost to China by a similar scoreline. India will take on Slovenia in their final group tie on Wednesday with the hope to win the match. India`s chances to make it to the quarterfinals will also depend on China`s performance in matches against Iceland or Australia.

The championship started in Spain from October 17 and will go on till October 22.