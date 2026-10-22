/IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will look to continue their winning run under new ODI captain Smriti Mandhana when they face Zimbabwe in the first match of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday (Oct 23). India head into the series after completing a 3-0 sweep in the T20I leg, giving Mandhana a strong start as captain.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form is a major boost for India ahead of the ODI matches, but the team will also need to find a solution in the middle order following Jemimah Rodrigues’ absence due to a hamstring injury.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to build on the positives from the T20I series. Although they struggled to challenge India, their fielding was impressive throughout the three matches in Raipur. India’s bowling attack also kept Zimbabwe from being bowled out in any of the games.

There were encouraging signs with the bat, too as Kelis Ndhlovu showed promise at the top of the order with some attractive strokes, while Sharne Mayers stood out with scores of 43 in the opening match and 60 in the final T20I.

With the ball, Beloved Biza took six wickets in the series, including four in the final match, while Nyasha Gwanzura also delivered some encouraging performances.

The upcoming ODI series marks another opportunity for Zimbabwe to test themselves against India in this first bilateral contest between the two teams.

India vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI: Match Details

When will the 1st ODI be played?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI is scheduled for Oct 23, with the match set to begin at 02:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 01:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India-W vs Zimbabwe-W, 1st ODI?