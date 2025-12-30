/IND-W vs SL-W, 5th T20I: India women clinch 15-run victory to complete 5-0 sweep

India women ended 2025 on a perfect note as they defeated Sri Lanka Women by 15 runs in the fifth T20I to complete a 5-0 series whitewash in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Dec 30). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a fighting 68 off 43 balls after India were put under pressure early while batting first. In reply, Sri Lanka fought hard with half-centuries from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani but fell short for 160 for seven while chasing 175. The night truly belonged to Deepti Sharma, who became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is, scripting history for India.

Asked to bat first, India made a few changes, resting Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur and giving a debut to G Kamalini. The start did not go as planned as Shafali Verma, who had been outstanding throughout the series, got out cheaply in the second over. Kamalini showed promise with a few confident shots but was unable to convert her start and fell trying a sweep. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India found themselves struggling at 77 for five midway through the innings.

Harman plays a captain's innings

It was then that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took charge. She began cautiously, rotating the strike and building a partnership with Amanjot Kaur. Harmanpreet’s aggressive yet smart batting helped India reach a competitive 175, while Arundhati Reddy contributed a quick unbeaten 27 to give India a defendable total.

Sri Lanka fought back strongly in their innings. After losing Chamari Athapaththu early, Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani added crucial runs and kept India under pressure. Both batters hit boundaries consistently, making sure the required run rate stayed manageable. But when it mattered the most, India’s bowlers stepped up. Amanjot Kaur broke the partnership by dismissing Dulani, and Deepti Sharma bowled a key spell, taking important wickets to tighten the chase.