IND-W vs AUS-W WC semi-final: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final: India Women and Australia Women will fight for the spot in the finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Today’s match between India and Australia will be the first semi-final match of the tournament. The match will be held at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Australia is a five-time T20 World Cup champion and has won all of its four group-stage matches to top Group 1. They beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their second-last match and South Africa by six wickets in the last game to further boost morale before the semi-final. In contrast, India secured a semi-final spot after their five-run win against Ireland by the DLS method in their last group-stage match. Smriti Mandhana scored her career-best 87 runs which helped India to score 155 runs. But Ireland scored 54/2 in 8.2 overs to keep the Indian side on its edge. Thanks to the rains that played in India’s favour.

India lost against Australia in the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2023 and they will be looking to redeem their chance. But the Australian side has a remarkable head-to-head record against India. They beat India by 1-4 in the way T20I series in December 2023 and will be targeting their sixth T20 World Cup title.

Here are all the details of the upcoming semi-final match between India and Australia:

IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final: Probable Playing XI

India: S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, S Pandey, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad

Bench: Yastia Bhatia, S Meghana, H Deol, Sneh Rana, K Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh

Australia: BL Mooney, MM Lanning(C), GM Harris, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Gardner, A King, Alyssa Healy, ML Schutt, Darcie Brown, G Wareham

Bench: A Sutherland, KJ Garth, JL Jonassen, H Graham

IND-W vs AUS-W: Injury Update

Alyssa Healy has been declared fit for this match and is likely to replace Annabel Sutherland in Australia’s playing XI.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Pitch Report

The pitch at Cape Town’s Newlands offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 144 with a good amount of help for the pace bowlers.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Match details

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

IND-W vs AUS-W: Live-streaming details