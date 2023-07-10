IND vs WI: When Sir Vivian Richards congratulated Virat Kohli
During the 2016 West Indies tour, Virat Kohli scored his first overseas double Test century in Antigua in the presence of the West Indies legend. But it seems like the match is memorable for Kohli not just for the landmark achievement, but also for what followed after that.
Team India is back in action after the big failure at WTC in England. Team India have reached Dominica where they will play bilateral series in all the formats of the game. Coping up with the WTC loss, India will want to get their next WTC cycle off to a positive start in the Caribbean. Recently while talking about games in West Indies, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli remembered some good old memories in an interview. For the unversed, Kohli made his Test debut and scored his maiden Test double-century both in the West Indies. The Indian batter not only talked about his favourite moments but also revealed some unheard stories of Sir Vivian Richards, one of the legendary cricketers of all time.
When Sir Vivian Richards congratulated Virat Kohli
Ahead of the series opener starting Wednesday, Virat Kohli revisited some memories from the West Indies tour of India, pointing in particular towards the moments he was able to share with Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic cricketers of all time. It was in 2016 that Virat Kohli scored his first overseas double Test century in Antigua in the presence of the West Indies legend. But the match is memorable for Kohli not just for the landmark achievement, but also for what followed after that.
"My favourite memory from the West Indies obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very special moment. Later, he met me in the evening and congratulated me. It can't get any better than that," said Kohli.
Virat Kohli against West Indies
Virat Kohli had a terrific innings as the skipper of the Indian team on the West Indies tour as well. For the unversed, 2016 was a successful year for Kohli as a skipper and as a batsman too. Kohli even started his Test journey in the West Indies during the 2011 series in Jamaica. Hence, the upcoming series can prove to be crucial for the former skipper.
Cricket experts believe that the 36-year-old has proved his mettle in ODI and T20 formats after his lean patch but the Tests still demand some more aggression, runs, and good cricket from Kohli. Hence, after the WTC Final debacle, even Virat must be looking for an opportunity to prove his calibre.