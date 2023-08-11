IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming: Here's your ultimate guide to watch India vs West Indies for FREE

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming: It is a make-or-break situation for India as it is all set to lock horns with West Indies for the fourth time in the five-match T20I series. India needs to win the two rounds to win the series. Both teams will square off at Lauderhill, Florida, a venue that has already hosted the matches between the two teams six times.

The Hardik Pandya-led India lost and failed to chase down the runs to defend the runs. In the first match, the men in blue failed to chase down 150 runs and 152 runs in the first and second matches. Indian openers like Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill also struggle during the series.

As for the West Indies, the team won't make the chance to score their first win over India after 2016 and will look for a far more cohesive display.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs West Indies 4th T20I?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I is on Saturday, August 12.

What time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will start at 08:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, United States of America (USA) will host India vs West Indies 4th T20I.

Where can I watch the India vs West Indies 4th T20I in India?

Fans can stream the match live on FanCode and JioCinema on the app and website. Viewers can also purchase a subscription plan.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live for free in India?

DD Sports Channel will telecast the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match live on TV.

