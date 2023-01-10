IND vs SL 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score: IND 217/3, Shreyas departs for 28, follow live updates

LIVE online IND vs SL live score: The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka starts today in India’s Guwahati at 1:30 PM IST. The clash will see big guns like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the fray after remaining absent from the three-match T20 series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the team. Since the start of 2020, team India will be looking forward to winning their 10th ODI match in 13 matches played. Since the ICC World Cup is slated to be held in India this year, the first ODI series of 2023 is extremely crucial for the players as well as team selectors.