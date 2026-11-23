Former India skipper and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, in a social media post, has questioned the board for not including a genuine spinner in the squad for the ongoing New Zealand Test series. The post came soon after India were denied a win in the first Test by New Zealand on a flat pitch where a genuine spinner could have made a difference. India played Washington Sundar as their only spinner, and he took 1/110 in 55 overs across two innings. India did name Kuldeep Yadav in the squad, but later released him to allow him to play domestic cricket.

Ganguly questions absence of genuine spinner from India squad

On a pitch that did little to nothing on the final day, India's bowlers toiled hard, but everything was blocked by the New Zealand batters, especially Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who added an unbeaten 63 runs in the 43 overs before the match ended in a draw.

"India has been brilliant this series.. white ball and now red ball.. the batting application looked super.. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time..u have to play one in test cricket.. Washington (Sundar) can play as an allrounder.. @bcci where is Kuldeep (Yadav) or Manav Suthar ?" wrote Ganguly in his post.

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