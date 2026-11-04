/IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Brar sends back Latham with stunning one-hand catch as India bowl out NZ for less than 200

India's latest lanky pacer Gurnoor Brar took a brilliant one-handed return catch in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4). Bowling after winning the toss, the Indian pacers were on target from the get-go as they ensured the Kiwis didn't fly away on a ground with unorthodox dimensions. New Zealand had previously posted 259/7 (their highest T20I score) in the fourth match of the five-T20I series which preceded the ongoing ODI series. Brar dismissed Tom Latham with his stunner to bring NZ down to 84/4 in 17 overs.

Brar takes a one-handed stunner in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Latham was batting on 3 off 7 balls when he came on to face Brar on the 3rd ball of the 17th over. The batter defended three balls before chipping the final ball of the over into the air towards the left side of Brar. The bowler, who was in his follow-through, extended his non-dominant left hand out and the ball stuck, leaving Latham in shock and the Indians very happy. Have a look at the video of the catch below:

India bowl out NZ for less than 200

Batting first after losing the toss, NZ lost opener Will Young (9) in the 5th over with Arshdeep Singh striking first. Brar was next to take a wicket when he dismissed Henry Nicholls (9). Daryl Mitchell (28) and Tim Seifert (38) then added 33 runs for the third wicket before Arshdeep removed Seifert. Brar then dismissed Latham and Mitchell was run out as NZ were reduced to 97/5 in 21.1 overs. The wickets kept falling continuously as Anshul Kamboj sent back Mitchell Santner (4) and Nathan Smith (1) and Arshdeep took two more wickets — Kyle Jamieson (1) and Glenn Phillips (30).