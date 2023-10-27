IND vs ENG free live streaming app: How to watch India vs England live streaming for free on mobile app

IND vs ENG free live streaming app: Team India will lock horns with defending champions England in the 29th match of ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Oct 29). The match is slated to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

India is unbeaten so far in the tournament and earned for itself a top position in the World Cup 2023 points table. On the other hand, England has faced a significant threat as they had encountered four defeats in the tournament. With a mere two points acquired from five matches, England clings to a slim theoretical hope of reaching the semifinals.

IND vs ENG free live-streaming app: App to watch free live streaming of India vs England

The India vs England match can be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar app. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the marquee tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: India vs England live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

Check how to watch IND vs ENG live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: When is India vs England match to be played?- Date

The India vs England match will be played on Sunday, October 29.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs England match will be played?- Time

The India vs England match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs England match be played?- Venue

The India vs England match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of World Cup 2023 India vs England match?

The live telecast of the India vs England match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: How to watch India vs England match free live-stream?

The India vs England match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.