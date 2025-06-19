/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Headingley pitch to test India’s patience and skill

India will take on England in the first Test of the five-match Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy starting from Friday (Jun 20) in Leeds. As both teams gear up for the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025-2027), all eyes are on the pitch conditions, which could decide the fate of the inaugural Test. Leeds has experienced sunny weather before the match day (Jun 20), which could play a big role in how the pitch behaves. The surface is likely to offer early help to fast bowlers with good seam and bounce, especially on Day 1. As the match goes on, and with rising temperatures, the pitch might ease out a bit, making batting slightly easier. However, the early hours will be challenging, particularly for batters unfamiliar with English conditions.

Headingley usually hosts a mid-series Test, but this time, it is the venue for the series opener. This has added more interest to how the pitch behaves from Day 1 itself. The conditions are expected to suit England’s aggressive 'Bazball' style of batting; however, it also gives India’s pace attack a chance to strike early and gain control.

For India, this Test marks the beginning of a new era. With seniors like Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin and Virat Kohli retiring from the format, the team will be led by Shubman Gill. India’s top order, which includes young blood like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, will have to adapt quickly to the tricky surface.