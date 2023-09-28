Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli equals Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's ELITE record during Rajkot ODI

Rohit Sharma-led India had a chance to inflict a whitewash over Australia when both sides met in the third and final ODI, in Rajkot, on Wednesday (September 27). However, the Men in Blue lost by 66 runs in a high-scoring contest to win the series 2-1 heading into the home ODI World Cup. During their 353-run chase, Rohit (81) and Virat Kohli (56) did well but couldn't capitalise on their starts as India were bundled out for 286 in 49.4 overs.

Despite Kohli missing out on another century in the format, he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's elite record. The 34-year-old right-hander became only the second batter in the world to complete 5,500 runs at home in the shorter format. Tendulkar ended his illustrious career -- with 34,000 runs and 100 centuries overall -- with 6,976 ODI runs while playing on home soil.

After India's loss, captain Rohit didn't read much into the result and has backed his side for the upcoming ODI World Cup. At the post-match presentation, he said, "The last 7-8 ODIs we have played really well, we have been challenged under different conditions and different teams, I thought we responded to that challenge pretty well. Unfortunately not the result we wanted today. When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months."