IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly's epic record in Ahmedabad to join special club

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has joined a special club of Indian players after taking the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9 in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest. The record saw him go level with another former India skipper Sourav Ganguly for most Test matches on Indian soil. Virat will have a huge role to play in the fourth Test which kick-started on Thursday as India seek a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Virat equals Sourav Ganguly’s record

Before the start of the contest, Virat had played in 49 Test matches on Indian soil and his participation in the crunch contest on Thursday took him to 50 Test matches. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also interestingly played his 50th Test match on Indian soil against Australia in 2008 and bowed on a high as they won the series.

The record for most Test matches on Indian soil is held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, having played 94 matches during his illustrious career. Current India head coach Rahul Dravid comes second on this list with 70 Test matches followed by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev on 65 matches. Anil Kumble is also part of the roster with 63 Test matches.

Interestingly, Virat’s current teammates Ravichandran Ashwin (55) and Cheteshwar Pujara (51) are also part of the list for most Test matches on Indian soil. Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, former ODI World Cup winners are also part of the epic club.

Australia start on front foot on Day 1