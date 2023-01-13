IND vs AUS 2023: 'I've already thought about my plans against Ravichandran Ashwin' - Marnus Labuschagne

Currently leading the Test rankings for batters, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is wary of a challenge from ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Border-Gavaskar series, that begins in less than a month's time in Nagpur. Marnus and Ashwin had crossed paths before during the India-Australia Test series Down Under two years back where Ashwin had his number twice - once in Adelaide and then in Melbourne. Though Marnus didn't get out to Ashwin after that, he still has made little tweaks to his technique to ensure he produces his best performance against the daunting Indian spin attack on the rank-turners in India. Since both are known to be using their mind-games in different forms while playing on the field, Marnus said he is ready for yet another challenge against Ashwin.

"Since then [the last series] I've already started thinking," Labuschagne said. "I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I've adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it, so it's going to be a lovely game of chess and I can't wait for it," Marnus said.

Having made his Test debut in late 2018, Marnus climbed to the top of the batter's chart in such a short period. Following a super impressive summer at home this time where he notched up centuries and double hundreds against West Indies and South Africa, Marnus will now be busy playing the ongoing Big Bash League with Brisbane Heats. After that he will start preparing for the India series.

Talking about what he has on his mind, Marnus said he has been thinking extensively about different scenarios like what he's going to do against different bowlers on the tour. Though he said he already has some plans in place against the Indian spinners, it's just about executing them now.

"The preparation starts so far back. People think, right now it's Big Bash then you start thinking - but the thinking happens way ahead. You start processing everything in your mind, you go through every scenario of what bowler you are going to come across. I've already thought about my plans, so now it's just about executing. Finding out, 'That works, that doesn't work. How can that part of my game fit in?', and just piece the puzzle together and make sure the puzzle is ready when it's game time. That's the key, and that's how all preparation happens," Labuschagne said.

Adding that the contest against India is something he's looking forward to, the right-handed batter said despite playing some good cricket lately the bigger challenge will be to win the Border-Gavaskar series, and tackling 'Bazball' in Ashes later this year.

"I can't wait, so excited for the next 10 Test matches. We've played really well, people know we are very good at home, very tough to beat...but the challenge we have going two away series in a row, that's going to be awesome. I can't wait for the challenge against spin in India and can't wait for the challenge of Bazball versus Ronball," Marnus concluded.