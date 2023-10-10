IND Vs AFG, HIGHLIGHTS: Rohit's 131, Virat's 55* take India to easy win over Afghanistan
Story highlights
IND Vs AFG: Rohit Sharma was at his sensational best on Wednesday (Oct 11) as he led India to back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Breaking records left, right and center Rohit registered the fastest hundred for India in the ODI World Cup while also breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most tons. His blistering innings saw India chase down 273 runs target with 90 balls to spare to beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
With this win, India move to the second spot and will now face third-positioned Pakistan in their next face-off on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. WOW, CAN'T WAIT FOR THAT!!!
recommended stories
recommended stories
NOW this is NICELY SETUP for a mega clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14) in Ahmedabad. Wow, can't imagine the atmosphere we will witness at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium come the 14th
Both India and Pakistan have achieved big wins as they head for a marquee clash. Do join us for that on Saturday. Till then, stay tuned at WION for more coverage on the ODI World Cup.
THAT'S IT! RECORDS GALORE in India's easy run-chase versus Afghanistan as they have demolished the Afghan camp by eight wickets in pursuit of 273. India win with good 15 overs to spare.
DOMINANCE AT ITS BEST!!!
Virat Kohli created another record on Wednesday (Oct 11). During his knock in India's 273-run chase, Kohli has now surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to have the most runs in World Cups (both ODIs and T20Is).
Most Runs In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)
Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Kumar Sangakkara - 2,193
Chris Gayle - 2,151
Mahela Jayawardene - 2,116
Most Runs Among Indians In Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)
Virat Kohli - 2,279*
Sachin Tendulkar - 2,278
Rohit Sharma - 2,072
Yuvraj Singh - 1,331
MS Dhoni - 1,309
India have been cruising in the run-chase. One would have thought it could have been a tricky chase but Hitman ensured that was COMPLETELY RULED OUT. At the moment, Shreyas Iyer is rightly taking some time after he fell for a duck in the previous match whereas King Kohli is comfortably closing in on another ODI WC half-century.
At 33 overs, India 255 for 2.
OUT! Rashid Khan cleans up Indian captain Rohit for a brilliant 131. Too late for Afghanistan?
Words fall short to describe Rohit's knock. He was in the zone from the word go but fails to complete the job for India. Nonetheless, he has set it up already for the hosts.
India 207-2 after 26 overs.
India are in box seat as they march towards an easy win against Afghanistan in Delhi.
It is history for Rohit Sharma as he breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODI World Cup. It is his seventh in the tournament as he keeps delivering for India.
Rohit Sharma is breaking record left, right and center as the Men in Blue near 150 in the clash.
India are in total command of the situation as Rohit is playing in T20I mode. India have reached 100 without any lose as it is domination by the Men in Blue.
India are off to a flying start as Rohit nears fifty in Delhi.
India: 64/0 in 4 overs
Rohit Sharma has joined an elite company of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of 1000 ODI World Cup runs.
India have started on the front foot as they look for a positive start in the run chase.
India: 23/0 in 4 overs
India have started their run chase with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma as they look to stamp their authority on the contest.
Afghanistan have done decent to reach 273 runs and India has done well by restricting them to 273.
At one point, 300 were looking real for Afghans before Pandya broke the 121-run stand between Zazai and Hasmat before Bumrah took two-wickets in an over to dent their innings.
Come back in about 40 minutes to see how India's chase pans out.
Bumrah strikes twice in one over to rein-in Afghanistan innings which is looking to getting done for about 260.
Afghanistan: 235/7 in 45 overs
What a wicket and at what moment, Kuldeep takes out Hasmat on 80 and with that Afghanistan's hopes to reaching 300 have taken a dent.
Afghanistan: 225/5 in 43 overs
This has been some batting by Afghanistan as they to reach 300 - a great total if they reach against India.
Skipper Shahidi is still on the crease batting at 70 with Mohammad Nabi batting with him. With Rashid Khan still to come Afghans will surely aim to score 300 at least.
Afghanistan: 211/4 in 40 overs
A brilliant slower-one by Hardik Pandya after being slapped for a four the previous delivery. Zazai goes after a sensational fifty (62) as Afghanistan loses the fourth wicket.
Afghanistan: 189/4 in 35 overs
Sensational innings from Azmatullah Omarzai as he brings up fifty and as do skipper Hasmat Shahidi. Both these batsmen have exposed India's middle-over issues.
Afghanistan: 173/3 in 32 overs
Some good batting by both Shahidi and Omarzai as they rebuild the Afghanistan innings after three wickets. The partnership is now 84 runs with Shahidi batting on 35 and Omarzai on 46.
Afghanistan: 147/3 in 30 overs
After losing two quick wickets, Afghanistan have stitched a nice, little partnership with Omarzai and Shahidi going strong. The former smashed Kuldeep Yadav for two sixes in the 25th over.
Afghanistan: 114/3 after 25 overs | Azmatullah Omarzai 25 off 35 balls | Hashmatullah Shahidi 25 off 39 balls
Highlights from 11-20:
-Shardul starts off in an awry fashion, sprays balls all around
-Hardik makes the second breakthrough by bouncing out Gurbaz: Thakur takes a good catch
-Shardul returns and traps Rahmat LBW
-Kuldeep and Jadeja introduced
- 35 runs and 2 wickets from this phase
At the end of 20 overs, Afghanistan are 83/3, scoring at a tepid run-rate of 4.15. With the pitch having no demons, Afghanistan would like a kick-on at this stage.
At the end of 15 overs, Afghanistan are 70/3 and desperately looking for a partnership after losing two quick wickets.
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed bemusement after India decided to go with Shardul Thakur instead of Mohammed Shami for the World Cup clash against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 10).
Shardul bowls a straight one on middle and leg as Shah plays down the wrong line. The ball holds its line and thuds on the back leg as the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Shah immediately goes upstairs but to no avail as the ball is seen kissing the top of leg. Umpire's call it is. India strike in quick succession.
Rahmat lbw b Thakur 16(22)
Pandya darts one into the track on middle and leg, Gurbaz swivels in his crease and smacks the ball straight down the throat of Thakur at deep third man. Thakur takes the catch but loses his balance before throwing the ball in the air, crossing over and later coming back inside whilst completing the catch.
Gurbaz c Thakur b Hardik Pandya 21(28)
-Afghanistan started off cautiously
-Bumrah picked up from where he left in the last game
-India burn a review after taking a LBW call upstairs
-Gurbaz cracks a few boundaries
-Zadran nicks one behind to Rahul
-Rahmat walks out to bat at no. 3
At the end of first powerplay, Afghanistan are 48/1 and going steadily despite losing Zadran.
Zadran is caught behind after Bumrah pitches up and invites a poke from the right-hander. India have the breakthrough and Bumrah gets his first.
Ibrahim Zadran c Rahul b Bumrah 22(28)
Afghanistan keep it steady after winning the toss. Score 18 runs without losing a wicket.
Siraj steams in and bowls an inswinging ball on middle and leg. Ibrahim plays down the wrong line and gets smacked on the back leg. Indian players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit Sharma sends this upstairs.
Review shows there is no bat involved but the ball is sliding down the leg. India burn their review.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran stride out to open the innings. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the first over. Here we go!
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
R Ashwin makes away for Shardul Thakur
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
"We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better. We were under pressure to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us," said Sharma.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Shahidi said after winning the toss: "We will bat first. It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying, good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team."
Afghanistan win the toss and elect to bat first
India vs Afghanistan is all set to take on each other in Delhi and India will be hoping for a second win the trot while Afghanistan will be looking to shake off their loss against Bangladesh in the last match.
India entertains Afghanistan in Delhi 🏏— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2023
Can the hosts make it two wins in two? 🤔#CWC23 | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/qVwa32tWuG
Indian players practiced with much intensity ahead of their clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. India have won their first game against Australia but not without a bit of wobble.
Here are some shots of Indian players practicing ahead of their second World Cup match.
📸📸 Snippets from #TeamIndia's optional Training session ahead of their game against Afghanistan tomorrow in Delhi 🏟️👌👌#CWC23 | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/oCM5nWmTFm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2023
India's star batter Shubman Gill has not recovered in time for the Afghanistan match. He was discharged from the hospital in Chennai on the eve of the match. Apart from the Afghanistan match, Gill is likely to miss the next match against Pakistan as well.
After a win over Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India face Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11). Will India make it two wins in a row?
Read more | World Cup 2023, Match 9: India take on Afghanistan in New Delhi - Preview and result prediction
Some of the delicious mini-battles that the viewers might enjoy throughout the game:
Rohit Sharma vs Fazalhaq Farooqi
Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq
KL Rahul vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Jasprit Bumrah
Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Ravindra Jadeja
According to Dav Whatmore, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach and WION's in-house expert, the potential XIs should be as follows:
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India and Afghanistan face off against each other on the World Cup stage after playing out an epic game at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England four years ago. Mohammed Shami emerged as the hero for India at the time after he picked a hattrick to stop Afghanistan from walking away with an unlikely victory.