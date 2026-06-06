/IND vs AFG Day 1: Captain Gill and KL Rahul smash centuries as India score 368/3

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul scored hundreds as the hosts dominated day one of the stand-alone Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Batting first after winning the toss, India survived a few early scares but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal on 24, caught behind. Sai Sudharsan, who received his coach’s backing for an extended rope at number three, added 139 runs for the second wicket before being dismissed on a well-made 81.

Rahul, nearing his first Test century of the season, joined hands with Gill to punish Afghanistan for loose bowling and poor fielding. A 67-run partnership saw KL complete his 12th Test hundred, with the crowd at the New Chandigarh stadium cheering the seasoned opener. However, soon after, he found a fielder at the covers, leaving India 247 for three. The right-hander smashed 11 fours on his way to another memorable ton.

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“Yeah, I'm really happy that I could get some time in the middle and make that switch from T20 to Test cricket in a couple of days' time. And yeah, that was the most pleasing thing. But yeah, really hot, so there wasn't much time for me to feel happy or satisfied with the way I batted. I was just exhausted by the end of it,” Rahul said in a chat with the broadcasters after the day’s play.



Gill and former vice-captain Rishabh Pant continued the wrath, with the pair putting India in the driver’s seat. Gill was quick to his fifty and made the most of the momentum to reach another Test hundred as the skipper.

Pant, on the other hand, was back in his best mode, hitting sixes for fun. In an over off Abdul Malik, Pant smashed him for three sixes, increasing his tally to 97, just one behind Chris Gayle and Tim Southee.